Kelly Ripa Posts Rare Photo Of Her Children Together Amid ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Ratings Problems

Kelly Ripa is happy and proud to show off her three grown children with husband, Mark Consuelos.

The co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan recently took to Instagram where she revealed that while on vacation in Mexico, she captured what she described a unicorn moment — all of her children agreed to take a photo together.

The viral photo features Consuelos sitting between his oldest son, Michael, 20, and his beautiful daughter, Lola, who is 16 years old.

Joaquin, the youngest, 14 years of age, leaned on his big sister and gave the camera an adorable smile.

The former All My Children star captioned the special moment: “Mexican Unicorn Alert: A Lola Consuelos approved photo. Including three smiling children and a semi relaxed husband courtesy of Jose Cuervo. (Husband’s) #imanta:”

The picture received hundreds of thousands of likes and a ton of comments with many stating the obvious – Ripa and Consuelos have good looking kids.

One fan said: “What a picture perfect caption right here… Lola approved so funny!!! Need to frame this one!!”

Another stated shared in Spanish: “¡¡Que Bonita familia!!”

A viewer of the morning program had the following to say on the family portrait: “What a gorgeous family!!!What a picture perfect caption right here… Lola approved so funny!!! Need to frame this one!!”

A fourth commenter wrote a sweet message that read: “Beautiful family! Your oldest son is like a carbon copy of your hubby!”

While things are going great with Ripa’s real-life family, her TV marriage is a bit more dysfunctional.

According to Life & Style, Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are fighting over the failing rating of Live.

A source said: “[Kelly] didn’t know about the American Idol revival. When she found out she was truly rattled. [She] is truly pissed that, after all the time ABC spent negotiating with Ryan for Live, they would then buy the show that made him a household name and take him away. [Kelly] really thought Live would be Ryan’s focus.”

The person went on to share: “For the show to not be a huge hit is a blow to Ryan’s ego. It felt very safe adding Ryan to Live. No one at the network thought that adding him was a huge risk. Kelly and Ryan like and have a high regard for each other. They’re not angry with one another. It’s just been a real TV marriage mismatch.”

Do you watch the morning show? What are your thoughts on the chemistry between Ripa and Seacrest?