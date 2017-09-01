Kelly Ripa Pays Tribute To Her Late Aunt

Kelly Ripa is going through a hard time due to her dearest Aunt Carol passing away. With a lot of pain in her heart, the mourning TV personality took to social media to post a tribute to the member of her family that she lost.

Ripa posted a throwback Insta photo of herself as a baby in her aunt’s arms, saying that Carol was the toughest but also the funniest woman she knew.

In addition, the Live co-host explained that Aunt Carol lost the fight with an illness that she had been struggling with for a very long time.

She also stated that in fact, Aunt Carol was not her flesh and blood but her mother’s best friend.

Despite not being biologically related, it is very obvious that the woman has made a huge impact in the star’s life and that her passing has affected her greatly.

‘My aunt Carol passed away today after a long illness. She was not my mom’s sister, but her best friend. She was the funniest, toughest woman I have ever known. Here we are on my 1st birthday. Rest In Peace aunt Carol, you deserve it. #fbf.’

Kelly Ripa loves her family very much and that shows through the way she treats every single member.

We are sorry for your loss. R.I.P. Aunt Carol!