Kelly Ripa Might Leave ‘Live’ And Ryan Seacrest Wants Kim Kardashian As Replacement

Kelly Ripa might exit “Live,” and Ryan Seacrest has already picked the perfect replacement, Kim Kardashian!

Some wild rumors are circulating on the Internet claiming that just three months after Ripa announced that Seacrest was her new co-host, they are at each other’s throats.

According to reports that have surfaced online, Seacrest and his co-anchor are not getting along on the morning gabfest.

A source, who spoke to Closer, said many things have contributed to the rift.

Ripa is disappointed by the fact that the “Idol” host was not able to bring ratings to the show as expected.

It appears that Seacrest is not connecting with the older audience and is also not bringing in the young viewers.

The insider revealed: “It seems Ryan has lost his Midas touch. The decision to add Ryan was supposed to be a slam dunk, but he is just not registering with viewers for some reason.”

The tipster added: “Ryan is just not connecting with daytime viewers. He appeals to a much younger, music-oriented audience. Kelly blames the show. She feels [execs] made a huge miscalculation bringing him on to “Live.”

Seacrest further infuriated Ripa with the news that he will once more lead the “American Idol” reboot.

A source close to Ripa told the publication: “She did not know about the American Idol revival. When she found out she was truly rattled. Live is a wreck at the moment, and she fears Ryan will ditch her just like her former co-host Michael Strahan. She feels stabbed in the back and believes she is going to lose Ryan just like she lost Michael.”

The insider added: “Kelly is truly pissed that, after all the time ABC spent negotiating with Ryan for Live, they would then buy the show that made him a household name and take him away. [She] really thought Live would be Ryan’s focus.”

The person with knowledge of the story said Ripa is frustrated by the decision by ABC’s executives and she might abruptly leave.

If she does, Seacrest is hoping that Kardashian will replace her permanently.

In a recent interview, Ripa denied the feuding allegations by saying: “It had to be somebody we would all want to hang out with — and not just on camera. Because we all do hang out together when we are not on-camera, He is just so professional and kind to everyone… He is kind backstage, and he is kind first thing in the morning. He calls everyone by name. That is what I envisioned we would have with the new host.”

Do you think Kardashian could host a morning show?