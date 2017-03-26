Kelly Ripa Is Killing It On Her Own – No Need Of A Michael Strahan Replacement – Ratings Are Booming

Kelly Ripa is apparently not in a rush to find a replacement for Michael Strahan because she is winning.

Additionally, her long co-host search is helping with ratings and keep her viewers glued to the morning gabfest to find out who will show up next.

It has been more than one year since former American football defensive end Strahan abruptly bid adieu to “Live! With Kelly and Michael” forcing his former co-host Ripa to start what is starting to look like an endless search for a substitute.

A very long list of stars and even an everyday American – Pennsylvania high school teacher Richard Curtis – had the opportunity to give the gig a shot.

Among those, who delighted fans of the morning programs, were Michael Bublé, Mark Consuelos, Josh Groban, Joel McHale, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Savage, Christian Slater, and “Empire” stars – Jussie Smollett and Taraji P. Henson.

While some reports claimed that Mrs. Ripa is being pressured to pick a celebrity as co-chair, the truth is that she is not.

Ripa herself explained why she is taking her sweet time in a recent interview: “We really didn’t set a timeframe for ourselves. We just wanted to wait until we found the right person. What we didn’t anticipate was that we would have such an outpouring of interest, so our list got very long very quickly. We’ve been trying to keep it as narrow as possible, but then people pop up.”

She went on to add that she wanted Andy Cohen or Anderson Cooper for the post.

Why would she select a co -star, she is doing great on her own, and the presidential election helped.

According to the New York Daily News: “Ripa has shared the stage with more than 50 “guest” co-hosts and seen her audience swell to more than 3.4 million viewers.”

The New York Daily News went on to say that the co-host search is just “a charade and a gimmick” because Ripa is successful on her own.