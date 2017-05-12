Kelly Ripa Hopes To Avoid Michael Strahan Replay With Ryan Seacrest On ‘Live!’

Kelly Ripa does not want a Michael Strahan repeat; she is hoping that Ryan Seacrest will focus solely on “Live!”

The same week, ABC finally announced Strahan’s replacement after a year-long search, the network proudly revealed its “American Idol” revival.

That is great news for fans of the singing talent show, but it apparently gave Ripa something to think about, according to Bravo and Page Six.

Everybody assumes that Mr. Seacrest, who hosted “Idol” for 15 long seasons will go back to his old gig – because A, he was great at it and B, the show will air on the network that recently hired him.

If that is the case, it implies that Seacrest will have to split his time between the two shows like Strahan did when he was on “LIVE!” and “GMA.”

The Alphabet Network plans to air about 40 hours of “Idol” next season, but it will be without Simon Cowell who said he is not interested.

Sources claim Ripa is not amused and is having “flashbacks of that old Strahan situation” that led to him abruptly leaving the show.

A tipster said: “This isn’t some spur-of-the-moment deal. It’s a part of his move to ABC. It’s a no-brainer. He took the job for Idol and to host Live. It’s the only way ABC could pay him enough money to come over. They’ll have to announce it before upfronts.”

The source added: “She doesn’t want a repeat of the Michael Strahan situation. It’s like ABC is once again diluting the attention on Live. She wants to make sure her show is Ryan’s first priority, not Idol.”

Sources say the pair loves working together and looks forward to a long partnership on “LIVE!”

ABC has denied the report in a statement that read: “Everything is categorically not true.”

According to E! News, the co-hosts are “thrilled to be working together, and it shows. Their chemistry is palpable.”

Fans are adamant that Seacrest will be back to hosting “Idol.”