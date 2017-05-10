FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kelly Ripa Has Cut All Ties With Michael Strahan And So Has Her Husband!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/10/2017
Source: aol.com

New reports say that Kelly Ripa has cut all ties with her former Live! co-star Michael Strahan. With that being said, there is no surprise that Ripa’s hubby, Mark Consuelos, who used to share a publicist with Strahan, no longer does.

According to a source close to the morning show veteran, Consuelos and Michael used to have the same publicist for years!

The said publicist is reportedly one of the best, as she has represented some of the most successful people at the peak of their careers.

“She is one of the best in the business and has represented everyone from Ricky Martin at the peak of his success to… Kim Kardashian,” the insider stated.

Now, after Michael has blindsided Ripa and the coworkers split, Mark also cut ties with the publicist.

The source explained that Kelly Ripa hasn’t talked to Michael Strahan since he left Live! and naturally, she doesn’t want her husband to have any link with her former co-star.

But it looks like Michael Strahan is the least of Kelly Ripa’s worries nowadays.

As fans of the show may already know, the anchor is scared the history will repeat itself with her new co-host Ryan Seacrest as well.

Speculations say that the reason he was brought to replace Strahan on Live! was not because the show was that popular.

In reality, ABC might offer Strahan his old spot on the judging panel on American Idol.

The longstanding show is rumored to have a reboot on ABC sometime next year.

In this situation, do you think Michael Strahan would ever consider returning to Live? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.

Post Views: 29,986

47 Comments

Meredith Pedroza
05/25/2017 at 4:50 pm
Reply

If Kelly has cut all ties with Michael then of course her wife, “Mark Conseulos” would too as an act of love and in effort to show solidarity! Although when you think about who brings in the higher commission, it’s probably the publicist who told Mark, “See ya”. As for Mark, he is just trying to keep his bed warm and the cash flow coming in…❤


Galvagno Kristiina
05/17/2017 at 9:16 am
Reply

When Regis left the show,Kelly has no contact….micheal leaves no contact…this is her mantra poor Kelly NO WAY ITS HER BEING A SPOILED BRAT.


Angie Stokes
05/17/2017 at 8:45 am
Reply

I felt bad for her. I would have liked to be told if my job is changing before I happen. It’s not to much to ask. But Gilman, getting ready to retire so they brought Seacrest and for he can handle most everything.


Patricia Freeland
05/16/2017 at 7:20 am
Reply

Michael should not return. ABC/Disney moved [promoted] him, and left Kelly out of the loop. ABC/Disney chose Ryan and not only made him a host but made him an executive producer as well, making Seacrest equally as powerful as Kelly. Now, let Kelly throw a temper tandrum and miss work for several days. Ryan Seacrest is her REPLACEMENT when ABC wants her gone!





