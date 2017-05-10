FREE NEWSLETTER
Kelly Ripa Has Cut All Ties With Michael Strahan And So Has Her Husband!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/10/2017
New reports say that Kelly Ripa has cut all ties with her former Live! co-star Michael Strahan. With that being said, there is no surprise that Ripa’s hubby, Mark Consuelos, who used to share a publicist with Strahan, no longer does.

According to a source close to the morning show veteran, Consuelos and Michael used to have the same publicist for years!

The said publicist is reportedly one of the best, as she has represented some of the most successful people at the peak of their careers.

“She is one of the best in the business and has represented everyone from Ricky Martin at the peak of his success to… Kim Kardashian,” the insider stated.

Now, after Michael has blindsided Ripa and the coworkers split, Mark also cut ties with the publicist.

The source explained that Kelly Ripa hasn’t talked to Michael Strahan since he left Live! and naturally, she doesn’t want her husband to have any link with her former co-star.

But it looks like Michael Strahan is the least of Kelly Ripa’s worries nowadays.

As fans of the show may already know, the anchor is scared the history will repeat itself with her new co-host Ryan Seacrest as well.

Speculations say that the reason he was brought to replace Strahan on Live! was not because the show was that popular.

In reality, ABC might offer Strahan his old spot on the judging panel on American Idol.

The longstanding show is rumored to have a reboot on ABC sometime next year.

In this situation, do you think Michael Strahan would ever consider returning to Live? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.

