Home » Entertainment

Kelly Ripa Has Cut All Ties With Michael Strahan And So Has Her Husband!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/10/2017
kelly ripa michael strahanSource: aol.com

New reports say that Kelly Ripa has cut all ties with her former Live! co-star Michael Strahan. With that being said, there is no surprise that Ripa’s hubby, Mark Consuelos, who used to share a publicist with Strahan, no longer does.

According to a source close to the morning show veteran, Consuelos and Michael used to have the same publicist for years!

The said publicist is reportedly one of the best, as she has represented some of the most successful people at the peak of their careers.

“She is one of the best in the business and has represented everyone from Ricky Martin at the peak of his success to… Kim Kardashian,” the insider stated.

Now, after Michael has blindsided Ripa and the coworkers split, Mark also cut ties with the publicist.

The source explained that Kelly Ripa hasn’t talked to Michael Strahan since he left Live! and naturally, she doesn’t want her husband to have any link with her former co-star.

But it looks like Michael Strahan is the least of Kelly Ripa’s worries nowadays.

As fans of the show may already know, the anchor is scared the history will repeat itself with her new co-host Ryan Seacrest as well.

Speculations say that the reason he was brought to replace Strahan on Live! was not because the show was that popular.

In reality, ABC might offer Strahan his old spot on the judging panel on American Idol.

The longstanding show is rumored to have a reboot on ABC sometime next year.

In this situation, do you think Michael Strahan would ever consider returning to Live? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.

Read Next
28 Comments

Tara
05/10/2017 at 8:53 pm
Reply

The best histbwould have been the teacher who won the hist for a day contest. He was a natural


RB
05/10/2017 at 7:31 pm
Reply

I can’t stand her. I used to simetimes watch but now I turn off the tv if her show comes on. No cohost could get me to watch now.


Willie Henderson
05/10/2017 at 7:30 pm
Reply

The show is miss something…it is not as exciting as it once was.When Kelly and Michael was together it was on point funny. I miss those days now I just go from channel to channel seaching for something to watch… Im Sorry just my two cents.


Kim
05/10/2017 at 6:56 pm
Reply

Kelly is an amazing woman. She is a good role model. An amazing host, faithful wife, good mother, and very intelligent. I think ABC made the wrong choice by hiring Ryan Seacrest. He’s great but he try to do too much all for the money. Jerry OConnel much better choice. Jerry is fun and has a vivid personalty which is something we all need in the morning.


Jackie
05/10/2017 at 6:52 pm
Reply

Sick of perky Kelly. CAN not watch or even listen to her show any more
Enough is enough.


Smallen42
05/10/2017 at 6:37 pm
Reply

I hope he does not. It was not him that did anything TO her. He just moved on in his career. Why should he be blamed for that. And if you ask me…i think the network is trying to make her quit so they can replace her without looking like the bad guys. Sa


JohnnyO
05/10/2017 at 6:30 pm
Reply

Kelly doesn’t speak to Regis either. She’s an immature brat and is all about herself. I wish she would just away.





