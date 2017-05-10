FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kelly Ripa Has Cut All Ties With Michael Strahan And So Has Her Husband!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/10/2017
kelly ripa michael strahanSource: aol.com

New reports say that Kelly Ripa has cut all ties with her former Live! co-star Michael Strahan. With that being said, there is no surprise that Ripa’s hubby, Mark Consuelos, who used to share a publicist with Strahan, no longer does.

According to a source close to the morning show veteran, Consuelos and Michael used to have the same publicist for years!

The said publicist is reportedly one of the best, as she has represented some of the most successful people at the peak of their careers.

“She is one of the best in the business and has represented everyone from Ricky Martin at the peak of his success to… Kim Kardashian,” the insider stated.

Now, after Michael has blindsided Ripa and the coworkers split, Mark also cut ties with the publicist.

The source explained that Kelly Ripa hasn’t talked to Michael Strahan since he left Live! and naturally, she doesn’t want her husband to have any link with her former co-star.

But it looks like Michael Strahan is the least of Kelly Ripa’s worries nowadays.

As fans of the show may already know, the anchor is scared the history will repeat itself with her new co-host Ryan Seacrest as well.

Speculations say that the reason he was brought to replace Strahan on Live! was not because the show was that popular.

In reality, ABC might offer Strahan his old spot on the judging panel on American Idol.

The longstanding show is rumored to have a reboot on ABC sometime next year.

In this situation, do you think Michael Strahan would ever consider returning to Live? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.

14 Comments

Art
05/10/2017 at 2:56 pm
Reply

Kelly Ripa needs to grow up this thing that she’s not talking with Michael Strahan because he supposedly blindsided her get over it put on some big girl pants and stop crying over Strahan leaving her


Sharon
05/10/2017 at 2:55 pm
Reply

Awe come on. Kelly was blind sided by Michael. Even being friends can be estranged with what Michael did. I liked them both. Remember Kelly has been there a long time. Give her some credit. Michael evidentially is looking for his niche. My only complaint with Michael is the way he talks with his gap in his front teeth. He talks with a lisp and it was hard to understand him sometimes. I wish them both the best but I like Kelly the best and hope things work out for her. She’s earned her dues.


Dee
05/10/2017 at 2:31 pm
Reply

Well, anyone would be better than Ryan S. They do not have any chemistry and he looks like he’s struggling….wrong choice.


Mitzi G Kirby
05/10/2017 at 2:30 pm
Reply

I think Kellys is acting like a spoiled little rich girl…GET OVER IT ALREADY RIPA. WHO WOULDN’T Advance their career. She is such a baby and leads Mark around by the nose. Ryan Seacrest will make her ratings drop anyway.


Nancy M Arellano
05/10/2017 at 1:52 pm
Reply

Need to boot her rude a** off!


Craig
05/10/2017 at 12:27 pm
Reply

Just bring back old Regis!


Sandi
05/10/2017 at 12:09 pm
Reply

Why would anyone step backwards. Strahan on the new adventures and Kelly will continue with what she lives to do and without Strahan

Good luck Kelly and Ryan.


Tina
05/10/2017 at 9:59 am
Reply

It’s obvious they are no longer friends. I guess this is to bring attention to the show. Now that Ryan Seacreast is co host?!


    Jenny
    05/10/2017 at 3:14 pm
    Reply

    Michael has no wish to come back…in fact…8 bet ryan wont last 6 months!!! She’s an airhead and Regis handed her the show…its never been the same without him…i have not watched since Michael left!!!

Lucinda Shankle
05/10/2017 at 9:52 am
Reply

I would not with Kelly…she is to rude how she talked so bad about him I love them together, have not looked since he left, why does she keep talking about him he is gone less see if she finds somebody else she stop before she is gone enough is enough Kelly,!


Sunshine
05/10/2017 at 9:38 am
Reply

I think all this “I don’t like you”, “Stop!”, “He’s touching me!” Drama is purely child like. If they were “Friends” as believed, there should only be good wishes, not “pointed tongue” comments and bad tidings!





