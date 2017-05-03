Kelly Ripa Fuming ABC Chose Ryan Seacrest To Replace Michael Strahan – She Had Someone Else In Mind

Kelly Ripa has finally revealed that Ryan Seacrest is her new and permanent co-host on Today! after she managed the show by herself for almost a year.

Advertisement

Before the well-awaited announcement was made public, many assumed it was Ripa who was taking her time picking someone, or that she was completely fine with the guest co-host format.

However, it looks like, not only was it not her decision, but Seacrest was not even her main option!

Reportedly, Ripa’s big smile during Ryan’s introductory episode was just an act. In reality, the anchor was not pleased with the situation at all!

According to sources on the set of Today! choosing Ryan Seacrest as a replacement for Michael Strahan was “ultimately [ABC president] Ben Sherwood’s call.”

Ripa on the other hand “preferred someone less well-known.”

“She wanted someone that she could boss around, and that isn’t Ryan,” the insider explained, adding that the man has a similar star power as she does which makes it hard for her to have control over every situation at her job.

She may not be able to tell Seacrest what to do like she allegedly did when Michael Strahan occupied the co-host seat.

As fans are probably aware, Kelly Ripa has been hosting the show by herself for about a year, following Strahan’s rage quitting in April of 2016.

Some of the co-hosts who were guests multiple times and were rumored to possibly accept the job as permanent co-hosts were Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Despite the well-known names, it looks like ultimately, Ryan Seacrest impressed the ABC executives the most.

Advertisement

Who do you think was Ripa’s number one choice?