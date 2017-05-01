FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kelly ripa blake shelton Jersey Shore megyn kelly michael strahan lisa rinna rita ora heather morris simon cowell kate walsh bill o'reilly Mark Consuelos jessica lange Caitriona Balfe Katie Couric David Duchovny aubrey joseph donald trump alison sweeney carson daly Darrell Sheets
Home » TV Shows

Kelly Ripa Finally Announces Michael Strahan Replacement On Live! Read Who It Is!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/01/2017
3
666 Views
0


kelly ripaSoiurce: etonline.com

After almost a year without a permanent co-host following Michael Strahan’s exit from Live!, Kelly Ripa has finally decided on who she wants by her side from now on!

The talk-show host announced none other but Ryan Seacrest as her new partner in crime!

During today’s show, Ripa started by thanking her fans as well as her many guest co-hosts for supporting her through the past year. Visibly nervous, she went on, “Today my new co-host will be joining me on Live!”

Seacrest revealed that he and Kelly are very close friends and it was very difficult for them to keep the news under wraps.

According to reports, Seacrest will be hosting Live! from New York four days a week and return to Los Angeles for the remainder of his time.

On Sunday, Ripa even took to social media to tease the big announcement. She posted a video of her drinking from a Live! with Kelly mug with a question mark drawn on it.

“Tune in tomorrow. Trust me!” she said.

As fans probably remember, Kelly Ripa was left without a co-host after Michael Strahan quit the show and joined Good Morning America last summer.

Although since then she’s been joined by many guest co-hosts and the format seemed quite successful, in the end, Ryan Seacrest replaced Strahan after a long wait.

Some of the most popular co-hosts who appeared multiple times, include Ben Savage, Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that even Tamron Hall, who left today after “more valuable” Megyn Kelly joined, was considered for Live! with Kelly.

Advertisement

What do you think of Ryan Seacrest as Kelly’s new co-host? Is he the right choice?

Post Views: 666


Read more about kelly ripa michael strahan ryan seacrest gma live with kelly

You may also like
Michael Strahan Replacement Is Coming – Kelly Ripa Teases Monday Announcement – Is it Tamron Hall?
04/30/2017
Michael Strahan Left Kelly Ripa One Year Ago – Was He Right To Leave ‘Live!’ For ‘Good Morning America’?
04/28/2017
Michael Strahan’s Departure From Live! Lost Him Millions Of Dollars!
04/27/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
3 Comments

Carmen
05/01/2017 at 9:47 am
Reply

Don’t like him! !


Gabby
05/01/2017 at 9:45 am
Reply

Ryan can do it ALL. He is the best choice!!! Can’t wait to start watching 😊😊😊


Theresa Gittens
05/01/2017 at 9:38 am
Reply

I think its a great fit. 🤗


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *