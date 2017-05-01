Kelly Ripa Finally Announces Michael Strahan Replacement On Live! Read Who It Is!

After almost a year without a permanent co-host following Michael Strahan’s exit from Live!, Kelly Ripa has finally decided on who she wants by her side from now on!

The talk-show host announced none other but Ryan Seacrest as her new partner in crime!

During today’s show, Ripa started by thanking her fans as well as her many guest co-hosts for supporting her through the past year. Visibly nervous, she went on, “Today my new co-host will be joining me on Live!”

Seacrest revealed that he and Kelly are very close friends and it was very difficult for them to keep the news under wraps.

According to reports, Seacrest will be hosting Live! from New York four days a week and return to Los Angeles for the remainder of his time.

On Sunday, Ripa even took to social media to tease the big announcement. She posted a video of her drinking from a Live! with Kelly mug with a question mark drawn on it.

“Tune in tomorrow. Trust me!” she said.

As fans probably remember, Kelly Ripa was left without a co-host after Michael Strahan quit the show and joined Good Morning America last summer.

So excited to join this show!! @KellyRipa crushes every morning… one of my favorite people ever #livekellyryan — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 1, 2017

Although since then she’s been joined by many guest co-hosts and the format seemed quite successful, in the end, Ryan Seacrest replaced Strahan after a long wait.

Some of the most popular co-hosts who appeared multiple times, include Ben Savage, Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that even Tamron Hall, who left today after “more valuable” Megyn Kelly joined, was considered for Live! with Kelly.

What do you think of Ryan Seacrest as Kelly’s new co-host? Is he the right choice?