Kelly Ripa Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Anderson Cooper And Jerry O’Connell Who Refused To Become Co-Host On ‘Live!’

Kelly Ripa is said to be frustrated and feeling betrayed by the many men of her lives in relation with “Live With Kelly.”

Advertisement

This week, an insider close to Mrs. Ripa said the search for a new co-anchor for “Live! with Kelly” had left her feeling frustrated and even overwhelmed.

According to the spy, the former “All My Children” actress found two fabulous co-hosts for the syndicated morning talk show, and they both betrayed her.

The person claimed Ripa, who is very close to Anderson Cooper, said she was thrilled by his performance on “LIVE!” and was ready to ask ABC to draw the contracts.

However, Mr. Cooper, who is the current anchor of the CNN news show “Anderson Cooper 360°,” turned down the offer.

The source confessed: “Anderson Cooper recently disappointed Ripa by turning down an offer to permanently join ‘Live!.’”

It is believed with the chaos and scandals surrounding Donald Trump and his administration, Mr. Cooper would prefer to be on CNN rather than wearing funny costumes and drinking wine on a morning show.

The wife of Spanish actor Mark Consuelos has also been left feeling hurt and betrayed by Jerry O’Connell who was a front-runner for the spot left vacant by Michael Strahan – another man who blindsided her.

It is being claimed that while Mrs. Ripa was grooming O’Connell to be her partner on the show, he went behind her back and landed his own program on ABC.

O’Connell and his wife, Rebecca Romijn – who is a close pal of Ripa’s – are supposed to have a morning show that might compete with LIVE!

The insider shared: “Since Michael Strahan left the show last year, several of the men in her life have let her down and betrayed her. Jerry O’Connell, a frequent guest co-host on LIVE! is in talks with ABC to host his talk show alongside wife Rebecca Romijn.”

Rumors claimed that Tamron Hall might be the one joining “LIVE!”

Advertisement

Ripa will make the announcement in the upcoming days.