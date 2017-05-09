Kelly Ripa Fears Ryan Seacrest Might Ditch Her For ‘America Idol!’

Ryan Seacrest has just recently joined Live! but according to new reports, his loyalty to the show and Kelly Ripa might be wavering. What is certain is that Kelly has already gone through this and now she would like some stability!

Sources on the set of the show claim that “LIVE! is just another job on Ryan’s schedule.”

On the other hand, “Kelly lives and breathes for it, ” and it’s part of her whole public persona.

The 42 years old Seacrest is involved in many other projects, most of which are in Los Angeles.

The man has recently resigned his contract with his popular radio show.

In addition, rumors say that he may be asked by ABC to join the American Idol judge panel when the reboot starts.

As a result, Seacrest will be unable to commit to Live! the whole week.

“Kelly fears that he is treating LIVE! as a part-time job.”

But Seacrest has been very clear about the fact that he will not move away from L.A.

Meanwhile, he is flying back and forth, and the Fridays are being taped.

“Ryan intends to keep doing his radio show, and hosting red carpets live on E!, and doing all his production company commitments,” the insider revealed.

In New York, Seacrest does not intend to even get an apartment or bring his dog along and only lives in a hotel.

Ripa has confessed that because of the distance, they did consider moving the show somewhere more to the west.

“We had a conversation about shooting in Los Angeles,” Seacrest added. “It didn’t last long.”

Do you think Kelly Ripa has a reason to worry?