Kelly Ripa Enjoys Co-Host Rotation, She Is In No Rush To Replace Michael Strahan

Kelly Ripa is enjoying the co-host rotation that has been taken place since Michael Strahan dropped “Live!” like a hot potato to join “Good Morning America” in the spring of 2016.

Since Mr. Strahan’s departure, many famous faces have guest-hosted the morning program among them – her husband, Mark Consuelos, Carrie Ann Inaba, Jerry O’Connell, Scott Wolf, and Chris Hardwick.

Mrs. Kelly has not been able to pick someone who can “put a ring on it” as she told Stephen Colbert earlier this month. It appears that the former “All My Children” star only wants people she cannot get.

In numerous television appearances, Ripa explained that her dream co-anchors are Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

Cooper is very busy covering the latest Donald Trump scandals on CNN, and as for Cohen, he is very effective at making celebrities spill their dark and embarrassing secrets on Bravo.

Today, a source close to Ripa spoke to E! News and confirmed what the world has long suspected – she is not in a rush to find a replacement because she is enjoying the revolving door of celebrity co-anchors.

The reliable source said: “There’s no timeline, but there is also no rush,.Kelly loves having a rotating co-host. She’s really enjoying herself.”

Some TV experts say it costs ABC less money for Ripa to be on sans co-host. The same tipster went on to say at some point, Ripa will name a co-host – she might be forced to do so if her ratings start to take a hit.

The spy said: “A co-host will eventually be named, the announcement is not going to happen soon.”

She might make a move in the fall when she is facing Megyn Kelly on NBC.

Ripa recently told People: “Just to stay tuned. One thing is certain—there will be two hosts. I like having a partner. I don’t think it works otherwise. I need someone sitting next to me.”

Fans want Regis Philbin back on the show.