Kelly Ripa Dazzles In Gucci Dress After Kind Words From Michael Strahan For His Replacement On The Show Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa is a real fashionista, and her latest Gucci dress proves it.

The “All My Children” actress was pictured in New York City in a stunning floral creation from the Italian luxury brand.

Ripa was heading to “Late Night With Seth Meyers” for a little chitchat about a variety of topics.

Too bad Meyers failed to ask Ripa about Michael Strahan’s latest comments on his replacement, Ryan Seacrest.

The “Good Morning America” co-host spoke to E! and said Seacrest is “doing great” and added: “He is doing great I am happy for him and good luck to the show.”

The co-host of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” looked sensational in the dress which features pink, orange, and purple flowers. The number also has pink sleeves and hem.

The talk show host and television producer completed the look with a pair of red and blue strappy sandals.

Mark Consuelos’ wife had her short blonde hair down in gentle waves and sported a pair of stud earrings.

Fans of the “Hope & Faith” star seemed to love the summer look and made sure to let her know on social media.

One woman, who appears to be a Gucci expert, said: “My favorite print in that collection.”

Another lady shared: “Like it on Ripa. Love. As styled by Ripa.”

A commenter, who liked Ripa’s hairstyle, shared: “Cute on her, love the hair.”

A fourth person seemed perplexed by the peep-toe shoes and asked: “Dress is pretty, but what’s up w the shoes. Are they two different colors ???? Love them still.”

Ripa took to Instagram to thank her hairstylist, Ryan Trygstad, and makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, for the stunning look.

She wrote: “Restoration process complete by these two miracle workers. @ryantrygstadhair and @kristoferbuckle @latenightseth here I come!”

During the interview with Meyers, Ripa explained that in 2006, when Donald Trump served as her guest co-host, he told her that he wanted to run for president and she tried to persuade him to drop the idea.

Ripa said: “You are welcome, everybody. He came out, and he was like, ‘This is going to be the biggest-rated show you ever had in your life. You know what’s crazy, he was talking about running for president then. Then! And I remember actively having this conversation with him. He said, ‘Everybody wants me to run for president,’ and I said, ‘Who?!’”

She concluded: “I said, ‘But why would you want to do that? Why would you want to give up your life, which is so good? You are not going to be able to go to Florida anymore. You are not going to be able to golf every weekend.’ And I was wrong! You can do that!”

What are your thoughts on the dress? Do you think Ripa and Strahan will ever be friends again?