Kelly Ripa Blindsided By ABC AGAIN! Feels “Betrayed” They Chose Seacrest For ‘American Idol’ Reboot!

Kelly Ripa has just been informed that her new permanent co-host, Ryan Seacrest was not chosen because of the success of her show. In fact, it looks like NBC reeled him in because they are planning a revival of the popular show, American Idol.

Now, one source on the set has revealed that Kelly feels betrayed once again.

Even though Seacrest was not her first choice to replace Michael Strahan, the network convinced her he would help with the ratings and also bring in many famous guests.

“Now she has found out that it is all about Idol and not really just about her!”

Indeed, Live! manages to bring in quite a lot of money but it’s nothing compared to what American Idol can bring.

“She seems livid. Ryan knew all along what was going on, but once again, everyone kept her in the dark,” the insider revealed.

As fans of the show may already know, this is not the first time Ripa got blindsided by the network.

The Live! host also claimed that she was completely unaware of what was going on last summer when Michael Strahan decided to suddenly leave the show and join Good Morning America instead.

Ever since then, for nearly a year, Ripa has been hosting all by herself, although she’s had many guest co-hosts to help her along the way.

Former NBC star Tamron Hall was also considered for the job of replacing Strahan after she left Today.

The reason – she could have been fired in order to make way for NBC’s newest addition, Megyn Kelly.

In the end, the network chose Ryan Seacrest to join Live! but the real reason why he was the perfect option for the job shocked Ripa.

Do you think Ripa is overreacting or did she have the right to know?