Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Talk About Their On-Screen Chemistry On Live!

It’s been about six months since they started working together and now, the co-hosts revealed that every day of filming in the other’s presence is nothing short of a blast! During a recent interview, the TV duo opened up about their chemistry.

That being said, Seacrest claimed he actually gets excited to see Ripa every morning when he shows up for work.

‘I know in the past, sometimes you did not say hi before you go on the air… I like to say hi before we go on the air. We do not talk about too much, but I still give you a little more than hi,’ he added.

Then, it was Ripa’s turn to talk about her relationship with Seacrest, and she chose to praise him, saying the man is very genuine, both on and off camera.

On that same note, executive producer Michael Gelman shared that the decision to bring Ryan on the show was the best they could have made as ‘the two of them, they like each other and they have fun together, and they can just be loose and be real.’

It is pretty evident that the hosts are indeed great pals and enjoy each other’s company in their personal lives as well.

Ryan and Kelly are even coming together to host a Halloween party!

Do you also think that Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are an excellent TV duo with a lot of chemistry on-screen?