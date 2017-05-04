Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Reveal They Almost Cried Before The First Live! Show Together!

Kelly Ripa has been looking for a permanent co-host for nearly a year, and on Monday, it was finally announced that Ryan Seacrest is going to join her on the newly named Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

Now, the anchors opened up about the experience of stepping together in the studio, hand in hand and admitted that it was an emotional moment.

“I’m telling you, when I walked out there today, I almost had a tear in my eye,” Ryan revealed.

The man went on, adding that the show is special and has a unique bond with the audience. Ryan also praised Ripa for being such a wonderful person.

Meanwhile, Kelly felt just as emotional as Ryan!

“It was that thing where I was like, if I start crying now, I am not going to be able to pull myself together.”

She told herself she was going to save her tears until afterward as to not ruin the show by crying on air.

Seacrest was obviously excited to take on his new job and showed off on social media, posting a number of photos from the set.

Kelly also wrote a pun about the big reveal: “The Seacrest is out (or in?!) #KellyAndRyan #LiveKellyRyan.”

We are very happy for Ryan as it seems like he’s been eyeing the seat for a very long time.

Still, it took Ripa and NBC a year and 65 guest co-hosts to finally see Seacrest was the man for the job.

But Ryan always knew “this was the perfect job and partnership.”

Those happy tears they both almost shed before stepping off into the studio together proves that may just be true!

Do you agree that Ripa – Seacrest is the perfect partnership?