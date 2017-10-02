Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Emotionally Address Las Vegas Shooting On ‘Live:’ ‘There Are No Words’

The two co-hosts were obviously shocked and saddened by the events that took place in Las Vegas which is also why they opened their show by addressing the terrible tragedy. ‘It is one of those days where there is so much bad news in the news. So, it is hard for us to come out and be uplifting, and our typical, bouncy Monday selves,’ Kelly started, visibly shaken.

Ryan Seacrest was also struggling with the emotions that took over him following the bad news.

He chose to talk about all of the families who feel unimaginable pain while mourning the loss of the victims who lost their lives in the mass shooting.

As you may have already heard, more than 50 people were killed last night after someone opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival during Jason Aldean’s performance.

Seacrest grabbed Ripa’s arm and talked more about the tragedy, noting that it was a concert – a place where people go to escape reality and feeling fear at such an otherwise fun event in this day and age is just awful.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims in Las Vegas and their families. A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

The co-host also called out those who played heroes following the tragedy and stepped out to help those who were hurt.

‘We’re praying for you today, all of the victims of this,’ Ripa added.

The shooting is the second incident of its kind this year, after about four months ago 22 people – mostly young teens and pre-teens – lost their lives following a terrorist attack in Manchester England, during Ariana Grande’s concert.