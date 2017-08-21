Kelly Ripa And Regis Philbin Are Still Not Talking – Former Actress Left A Party Early To Avoid Him: Report

Kelly Ripa and her former co-chair, Regis Philbin, are still not the best of friends since telling each other adieu in 2011.

In a recent interview with TV veteran Larry King, Mr. Philbin explained that they have not spoken to each other in the past six years and he does not expect that to change anytime soon.

Over the weekend, an insider talked to Straight Shuter and said during the launch party for Laurie Gelman, the wife of veteran “Live!” producer Michael Gelman’s new book “Class Mom: A Novel” in New York, Ripa made sure she had zero contact with Philbin.

The former “All My Children” actress came early and left in a hurry to avoid her ex-co-host.

The source shared: “Kelly arrived early and left before Regis came. Since Regis left the show, he has had no contact with Kelly and revealed that she had not returned any of his calls.”

The person went on to say that the TV legend was hurt by the snub and added: “His feelings are hurt, but he would love to be friends with Kelly again. However, that does not look like it is going to happen. She was in-and-out of the party fast. She left early because she knew Regis was coming.”

A spokesperson for “Live!” attempted to clarify the matter by saying: “This was a drop-in cocktail event, and people were coming and going all evening. [There is] nothing to read into the fact that they did not cross paths.”

Philbin hosted “Live! With Regis” between 1988 and 2011 with various women as co-chair.

Earlier this year, he sat with the former host of “Larry King Live” to talk about the strained relationship between himself and Ripa, and he said: “She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it was not right for me anymore. Yeah, I think so. That was 11 years ago.”

Michael Strahan replaced Philbin on the ABC morning show and eventually quit to join “Good Morning America.”

After ditching Ripa, Strahan explained that their friendship went sour and added: “The most disappointing thing to me was that I was painted as the bad guy because I value the way I carry myself. I do not want people to see me as ‘Oh, he just ran out, just left them there.’ That is just not true.”

Advertisement

Ripa led the ship as a solo host for a year, and in the Spring of 2017, Ryan Seacrest came on board.