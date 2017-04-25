Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Get Ready To Take Over With New Shows ‘Fire Island’ And ‘Geek Girl Rising’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are making a splash in the entertainment business the same way Michael Strahan did.

The husband and wife duo has two new shows lined up in additions to Ripa hosting “Live! With Kelly” and Consuelos starring in “Pitch” and “Queen of The South.”

The former “All My Children” co-stars will have their series based on the book, “Geek Girl Rising: Inside the Sisterhood Shaking Up Tech,” air on ABC via their Milojo Productions banner.

The book was written by veteran journalists – Heather Cabot and Samantha Walravens – and it does not focus on well-known entrepreneurs like Sheryl Sandberg and Marissa Mayer. Instead, it introduces readers to a new generation of creative minds.

The list of rising geeks includes Debbie Sterling, the brains behind GoldieBlox, “the first engineering toy for girls,” and YouTube sensation Michelle Phan, and Tracy Chou, the woman behind Pinterest.

More about the book: “Meet the women who haven’t asked for permission from Silicon Valley to chase their dreams. They are going for it — building the next generation of tech start-ups, investing in each other’s ventures, crushing male hacker stereotypes and rallying women and girls everywhere to join the digital revolution.”

Ripa and Consuelos are also behind a controversial new reality show called “Fire Island” debuting on April 27.

The show that will air on Logo boasts of “cocktails, sunshine, and boys” displaying their abs on the beach.

Moments after the first trailer for the show was released, people on social media slammed it for being a caricature and cliché.

In an op-ed for The Advocate, trainer Jason Wimberly called it reckless and added: “In a time with so many of our rights being challenged daily, LGBT people must choose to elevate public perception of us as best as we can. We are above this sort of mindless ‘It doesn’t matter, it’s just a show’ dialogue. It does matter.”

“Fire Island” cast member Khasan Brailsford hit back by saying that it is a lighthearted show and people should watch it before forming an opinion.