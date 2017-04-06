Kelly Osbourne Slams Fellow Lyme Disease Sufferers Avril Lavigne And Yolanda Hadid!

Kelly Osbourne has decided to not only reveal more about her long-term struggle with stage three Lyme disease but also slam all of those stars who think the neurological illness is “trendy” and claim to have it just for attention.

Kelly criticized the celebrities who “play the victim” in her upcoming book There Is No F***ing Secret.

It is pretty obvious she was referring to Yolanda Hadid and Avril Lavigne.

“I’ve kept quiet about my Lyme disease…because it seems like the trendy disease to have right now, and I’m tired of seeing sad celebrities play the victim on the cover of weekly mags,” Kelly wrote, adding that she is pretty good at spotting those who pretend to be suffering from it.

The star explained that because she has gone through it and knows how “debilitating” it is, she finds it pretty easy to spot the fakers who use Lyme as a way of prolonging their 15 minutes of fame.

In addition, she also stated that she doesn’t understand how anyone could ever find the illness “glamorous.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid is set to release a tell-all book about her battle with Lyme. Meanwhile, singer and former friend of Osbourne, Avril Lavigne claimed back in 2015 that she felt like she was dying because of it.

Reportedly, back in 2004, after years of friendship, Osbourne and Lavigne had a falling out.

Recently Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she is doing a lot better these days thanks to alternative medicine practitioner Philip Battiade, who dealt with her condition in a German facility for just a couple of weeks.

According to the star, the medication helped her experience “emotions and feelings again.”

Before that, she had been in a “haze” for such a long time that she had forgotten how it felt to be happy or even feel pain.

Advertisement

Do you think Avril and Yolanda pretended to suffer from Lyme disease just because it was “trendy?”