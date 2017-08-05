FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kelly Dodd Attacks Meghan King Edmonds Amid Cheating Rumors

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/05/2017
kelly dodd meghan king edmondsSource: fashionnstyle.com

RHOC co-stars Kelly Dodd, and Meghan King Edmonds looked like they were making peace last time we saw them, but now they are feuding once again. 32-year-old Edmonds claims she cut all communication with 43-year-old Dodd when she was expecting baby Aspen. Apparently, the reason for their fallout was that Dodd texted her and accused her hubby Jim of cheating on his pregnant wife.

When the baby girl turned a couple of months old, the women made up, but now they are at war again!

Dodd took to her Bravotv.com blog to address some comments made by Edmonds.

The reality TV star said she was shocked Meghan played the victim considering she was the one who provoked Dodd by sending her a ‘nasty’ text claiming she heard the older star had a boyfriend.

Of course, Kelly Dodd denied everything and noted that she and Meghan had not spoken for several weeks before she received the said text.

No pleasantries, no hellos, just a rumor started by a random internet troll that Edmonds decided to just believe.

Dodd admitted that what shocked her the most was the fact that King Edmonds agreed to make peace last year but is still attacking her for no apparent reason.

Meghan is yet to respond to Kelly’s rant.

Edmonds and her former athlete baby daddy used to be at odds while she was expecting but he magically turned around once baby Aspen was born in November.

Dodd’s romance with Michael has been really problematic.

The two got divorced and then got back together before filming Real Housewives of Orange County.

