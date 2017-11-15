Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why Her Weight Is A Sign Of Happiness

Kelly Clarkson has found happiness, and surprisingly, her body-shamers don’t make that much of a difference in her self-esteem. Kelly – who recently released her eighth studio album – has been asked all kinds of questions while doing press for her latest record, many of them involving the size of her body.

When asked about her weight, Kelly said “they shame you for it, ” and she recently spoke with Miranda Lambert about the same thing.

According to the Grammy-winner, no one cares about your health; they only care about “aesthetics.” However, for Kelly, the way she now looks is a sign of good health rather than bad health.

She said, “It’s when I’m fat that I’m happy.” Clarkson states that commenters frequently assume because she’s overweight, that there is “something wrong” with her, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Join me and @shrinershospitals to #CutTheBull and #SeeTheAbility in everyone. Learn more at cutthebull.org A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Nov 14, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

The American Idol alum believes that being “skinny” is when she’s not doing well. According to the singer, it’s more important for people to turn their judgmental finger towards themselves rather than at others.

Furthermore, it’s essential for her to stop worrying about the opinion of the public because it creates a sense of panic, and that’s no way to live life.

Despite her social-media haters, Clarkson has found solace in her current size as well as her husband of four years, Brandon Blackstock. Kelly states she and her husband have a very “active” presence in the bedroom.

Advertisement

As you may already know, Kelly’s body weight is frequently a topic of discussion both on message boards, social media, and in the popular press. It’s not uncommon for reporters to ask her how she feels about her body weight, such as her newest interview with Red Book.