Home » Music

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Scary Robbery Experience: ‘We Caught It on Camera’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 12/03/2017
kelly_clarksonSource: etonline.com

Kelly Clarkson told all about the scary experience of getting robbed on Wednesday. A burglar ‘ransacked’ the singer’s bedroom at a house she and her family were renting in Los Angeles. Fortunately for her and her children, no one was there at the time.

‘Luckily, we were not there, and somebody was supposed to at the time that we were robbed. We caught it on camera, but it was just one of those things that sucked, you know? Someone was in your kid’s room and ransacked our whole room and closet and everything, and that is never a good feeling,’ Clarkson said.

She went on to reveal that in total, she was robbed three times in her whole life.

However, the fact that she is a mother now made things very different.

‘It is a different level of, ‘Ugh.’ We were blessed we were not home. It definitely sucks and it is good that our two older kids were not with us and our two younger kids do not really get it.’

The star opened up about the robbery for the first time on Thursday during an interview with Extra.

Moving on from the scary incident, Clarkson really likes staying at home for the holidays.

That being said, she talked about some of her most loved traditions as well.

One of her favorite things to do is just spending it with her family, eating yummy food and playing games.

‘My sister my mom and I are big gamers, so we sit and play games, and it gets heated. My mother usually ends up being miserable because we are so competitive and it is always fun! And, we also watch movies and have hot cocoa and pizza nights,’ she shared.

Who doesn’t like all of that?! – so much fun!

1 Comment

Walter Wynnchok
12/03/2017 at 6:24 pm
Reply

They probably knew it was her house…


