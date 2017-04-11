Kelly Clarkson Mom-Shamed For Feeding Her Toddler Nutella Despite Adorable Video!

Kelly Clarkson is the latest star to me mom-shamed after she gave her two-year-old daughter Nutella!

Clarkson went to social media to post a cute video of her toddler trying out the chocolate cream for the first time but it wasn’t received the way the mother was expecting.

”River’s first Nutella experience,” she captioned the footage. “It should have been via crepe but toast was easier.”

Although the vid shows the cute child breaking out into a happy dance as soon as the Nutella touches her taste buds, some users were not impressed.

The video quickly gathered over three million views and most comments simply said “same” but there seem to be quite a few people who had a problem with the snack.

One user commented that there is way too much sugar in Nutella with others agreeing and stating that it’s very bad for you.

“Make your own @kellyclarkson Nutella is PACKED with sugars don’t make your kids blow up too,” someone wrote.

Other user advised her, “from mother to mother” to read the ingredients and stop feeding the “poison” to her child.

“Yep. Start them out with cancer at an early age,” another follower commented making reference to the new discovery that the palm oil, used as an ingredient in the spread, causes cancer. Others echoed the same discourse, despite the fact that Nutella claims their process of extracting the palm oil makes it completely safe.

Aside from the 2-year-old River Rose, Clarkson is also mother to 11-month-old Remington and stepmom to Seth and Savannah – her husband’s children from a previous marriage.

What do you think of the mom-shaming? Are people exaggerating or should all moms stop feeding Nutella to their kids?