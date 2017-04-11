FREE NEWSLETTER
Kelly Clarkson Mom-Shamed For Feeding Her Toddler Nutella Despite Adorable Video!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/11/2017
kelly clarkson baby nutellaSource: today.com

Kelly Clarkson is the latest star to me mom-shamed after she gave her two-year-old daughter Nutella!

Clarkson went to social media to post a cute video of her toddler trying out the chocolate cream for the first time but it wasn’t received the way the mother was expecting.

”River’s first Nutella experience,” she captioned the footage. “It should have been via crepe but toast was easier.”

Although the vid shows the cute child breaking out into a happy dance as soon as the Nutella touches her taste buds, some users were not impressed.

The video quickly gathered over three million views and most comments simply said “same” but there seem to be quite a few people who had a problem with the snack.

One user commented that there is way too much sugar in Nutella with others agreeing and stating that it’s very bad for you.

“Make your own @kellyclarkson Nutella is PACKED with sugars don’t make your kids blow up too,” someone wrote.

Other user advised her, “from mother to mother” to read the ingredients and stop feeding the “poison” to her child.

“Yep. Start them out with cancer at an early age,” another follower commented making reference to the new discovery that the palm oil, used as an ingredient in the spread, causes cancer. Others echoed the same discourse, despite the fact that Nutella claims their process of extracting the palm oil makes it completely safe.

Aside from the 2-year-old River Rose, Clarkson is also mother to 11-month-old Remington and stepmom to Seth and Savannah – her husband’s children from a previous marriage.

What do you think of the mom-shaming? Are people exaggerating or should all moms stop feeding Nutella to their kids?

3 Comments

Roberta Jones
04/11/2017 at 1:22 pm
Can’t anyone ever say something nice

Hang in there Kelly


Anita
04/11/2017 at 8:18 am
Every household is not the same. I am positive that these other moms have done things that someone else would not agree on. It is her child and she will make the right decisions for their life. Stop critizing and start showing a little concern in a different way. There is always a way to suggest and help to get someone thru a decision.


Nobody important
04/11/2017 at 8:13 am
People give her a break. Everything you eat or do can cause anything. We do not live in a bottle. Nothing is bad if in moderation.
Some of the people that are shaming her should look at themselves in the mirror. You probably drink and you see nothing wrong with that.
Give her a break. You are hypocrites all of you people shaming you.


