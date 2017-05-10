Kelly Clarkson Might Be One Of The Judges On American Idol Reboot

Even though it has only been a little more than a year since American Idol finished its final season, as you probably already know, there are many talks of renewal. The American Idol reboot could premiere as soon as March of 2018 and not only is Ryan Seacrest being eyed up for the hosting role, but American Idol OG, Kelly Clarkson, may be added to the roster of judges.

It was reported today ABC had expressed interest in having Clarkson act as a judge on the American Idol Panel.

Clarkson is famous for winning the first-ever season of American Idol in 2002. She even launched a career full of hits and was the show’s most remarkable success story.

The first-time American Idol winner revealed she was very interested in joining the cast and is currently trying to make time for the show.

Kelly is a legend on the reality TV series not only because she was the first ever winner of the contest, but for her remarkable performances on set as a contestant as well as a guest.

Last year, as a surprise, Clarkson joined the show as a guest judge and performed her track Piece By Piece, a song she wrote while pregnant with her first baby.

By the end of her performance Kelly, Keith Urban, and everyone in the audience was completely encapsulated by the performance and practically in tears.

Remarkably, at the time, Clarkson said she was very embarrassed while everyone in the audience was taken aback by the powerful performance.

When asked why she was embarrassed, the singer said, “well, crying on national television is not really my idea of a good time.”

While it is not set in stone if she is coming back to the set of the reality TV series, it’s possible fans will be able to see Kelly on the stage once again.