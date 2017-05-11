Kelly Clarkson Confirmed To Be on The Voice Instead Of American Idol!

E! News confirmed that the original American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson, has secured a spot in the iconic red chairs for the 14th season. The move is surprising considering fans thought she would be back on American Idol, notably because of her history there.

As mentioned in another CI article, Kelly is the American Idol winner who had the most success after the end of the show, making several hits and songs like Piece By Piece.

On Blake Shelton’s Facebook page, they broke the news they would be along with fellow longtime coach Adam Levine, as well as with the fourth coach who will be announced at a later date.

Clarkson said she is “so excited to join The Voice on NBC. We’ve gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now.”

She said she always loved appearing on the show as an adviser and a performer and she had a great relationship with the network.

She “can’t wait” to help young artists make their way into the music industry.

“Watch out Shelton; I’m comin’ to win!!”

Paul Telegdy, President of the Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, said “Kelly has been a part of The Voice family for many years as an adviser and performer. We are thrilled she has chosen to join us as a coach to mentor the next generation. Every time Kelly Clarkson sings you are reminded what an incredible voice really is. We are looking forward to the sound of Kelly Clarkson on The Voice.”

Were you surprised Kelly chose The Voice over American Idol? Let us know in the comments why you think she chose the British series instead of Idol.