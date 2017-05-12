Kelly Clarkson Betrays ‘American Idol’ To Join ‘The Voice!

Is Kelly Clarkson a traitor of the iconic show that introduced her to the world of showbiz? According to new reports, despite what was being speculated recently, it looks like Clarkson is not going to join American Idol but another singing competition!

Kelly Clarkson may be cast as a judge on The Voice!

The star is going to be a coach in season 14 of the NBC hit show.

By choosing The Voice she pretty much snubbed American Idol, refusing to accept the offer of joining next year’s reboot of the longtime music show.

What is even worse is that her fellow Idol alum, Jennifer Hudson has also joined The Voice!

Although Simon Cowell has always openly said his favorite American Idol winner is Kelly Clarkson, the singer wants nothing to do with the reboot of the show that brought her recognition.

Instead, the woman will join Blake Shelton and Adam Levine on The Voice, but what about Gwen Stefani?

It looks like this season, the rating of the show have been dropping a lot, and so, the producers have been begging Blake and Stefani to get engaged on the show.

Blake’s proposal is said to have audience members tuning back on The Voice.

“Pressure is really mounting right now for Gwen and Blake to get engaged,” one insider on the set stated. “Especially since the season is nearing the end.”

While Shelton is not at all against the TV proposal, Stefani hates the idea.

The judge is quite sick of having her relationship exploited for ratings.

American Idol casting has already created quite a stir, with Kelly Ripa fearing that Ryan Seacrest is going to ditch her show to return to the reboot.

Would you rather watch Kelly Clarkson on The Voice or on American Idol?