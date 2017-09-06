Keke Wyatt’s Husband Breaks His Silence

Keke Wyatt used her social media platform recently to share why her husband of seven years broke up with her when she needed him the most! Michael Jamar – whom with Keke is currently sharing an 8-month old baby in her womb – has asked for a divorce while carrying not their sixth, nor seventh; nor eighth, but their ninth child together!

Michael has been silent on the matter, that is until now.

For the first time, he spoke to The Jasmine Brand about him and his wife’s recent demise.

In the interview, he said, “for nearly ten years I’ve been her husband, confidante, support system, friend, and backbone. I’ve loved, supported, raised all of our children together (biological or not) including our child who is fighting leukemia. I will continue to care for our family, but what I will not do, is be her husband.”

💋💋💋Going thru a hard time. But look 👀 @iamkissielee got me chillin 😎!!! A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

After Michael explained his plans for the future, he dished on the details regarding why he chose to leave.

According to Jamar, Keke has “toxic behavior,” and he doesn’t want to be around it.

Keke and Michael fight all of the time, and their children deserve better than to be in an aggressive household.

He added, “Keke is much stronger than she gives herself credit for,” and she is a fantastic mom.

However, there is a healing process that needs to take place.

And Michael thinks he needs to walk away for it to happen.

Advertisement

He concluded his statement with the publication asking his fans to empathize with their situation and be mindful of their critiques. Michael added, “when you comment, please keep our children in mind.” It’s a shame they got divorced, after nine kids together, you would think they could hold on for dear life!