Keke Palmer Slams Kylie Jenner For Being Unauthentic

Keke Palmer is not afraid to speak her mind. The star called Kylie Jenner out for being unauthentic on social media.

The 23-year-old Scream Queens actress claimed that she has managed to stay true to herself despite how difficult it is to be authentic on social media ‘because everybody wants to make everybody so crazy, stupid, ugly, or dumb.’

Palmer, who has been urged to change her appearance by critics before, explained that some celebrities give into other people’s expectations and lose their individuality.

‘So often people feel like, you know what, I am just going to beat [haters] to the punch and either degrade myself or be so damn perfect they have nothing to say. We’ve seen extremes of that. In the sense of the Kardashians, it’s like I am going to show you so much and be perfect and be everything a woman should be or everything a man would like or love. And I am going to be exactly that so you cannot bully me anymore,’ Keke said.

In addition, she also weighed in on the youngest Jenner sister, Kylie, saying that we have known her since she was just a little girl on TV and the way she was perceived forced her to change.

People have called Jenner the ugly one in the family many times, so she went and did everything in her power to become what the world deems as beautiful.

‘The even crazier part is that everybody loves her for it.’

Keke stated that she is disturbed by the fact that this is something displayed to her generation – showing young girls that if you are everything society wants you to be, not only will you be praised for it but you will make money as well.

‘You can be profitable for not being who you truly are.’

The reality TV star is yet to respond to Palmer’s remarks.

Advertisement

Do you agree with the Scream Queens actress’ observations?