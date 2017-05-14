Keiynan Lonsdale, The Star From ‘The Flash” Comes Out As Bisexual

Keiynan Lonsdale plays a superhero on TV, and now many of his fans call hm a hero in real life because of his gesture. On Friday night, he came out on social media as bisexual, saying that he is sick of being ashamed and insecure about the whole thing.

The 25-year-old actor is portraying Wally West (aka Kid Flash) on CW’s The Flash he made the public announcement, saying that he is utterly bored of hiding it.

“I like girls, & I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I’m becoming,” he captioned an Instagram picture, which he also shared on Twitter.

He admitted that he had spent too many years hating himself and thinking that he somehow is a less valuable person because he was different.

He plans on taking the next step and embracing what he really is and he now finds the whole thing pretty amazing and exciting.

He is looking forward to not faking it anymore and not apologizing all the time for falling in love with people regardless of their gender.

He thinks that no one should ever feel like that about themselves especially when there are so many good things to live for in this life.

“Ya know more & more I see so many young people being their best / truest selves, it’s f**king inspiring… so what have I been waiting for!? Who knows. Everyone in their own time,” he continued.

He ended his post by saying that he hopes that we can all learn someday to embrace the person we are and to stop judging people who are the same as us. He believes that we’re all family and that we should learn to love ourselves and each other. On Saturday, he also thanked his family and for all their support.