Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Could Split If She Does Not Stop Prioritizing Her Career

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman look like the ideal Hollywood couple on paper, always doing cute things to each other on the red carpet of award shows around the globe.

However, it seems that all of this is just a show and the reality could not be further from the image that was carefully built throughout the years.

According to the latest reports, the New Zealand-born country music star has had enough of his wife prioritizing her career over the life and well-being of her family.

A few insiders have started doing a little bit of talking about the state of the powerful couple’s relationship, and the picture that is currently being painted is not very pretty.

Urban is reportedly asking his wife of eleven years to be less focused on the movie industry and decide to work less for them to get close and be able to fall in love again.

A close source to the couple was quick to share: “Keith is fed up with Nicole parading him around from one red carpet to the next. She’s desperate to stay at the top of the A-list and more focused on her image than their marriage. Now that awards season is over, he wants her to give their relationship some attention. He’s told Nic she needs to rethink her priorities.”

At 49, Kidman is determined to stay on top of the food chain in Hollywood, and she will do whatever it takes to succeed in this mission.

The mother of four was nominated for an Oscar last month for her performance in Lion. The Best Supporting Actress award went to Viola Davis from Fences.