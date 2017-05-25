Keira Knightly Almost Wasn’t In The Latest Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie!

New reports say that the most iconic female character in Pirates of the Caribbean was almost not played by Keira Knightly! Actor Brenton Thwaites, also known as Henry Turner in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” has recently revealed in an interview what was like playing Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann’s son on the film series. In addition, he also talked about Keira’s return.

“It’s kind of an honor to play a Turner. I’ve watched all their stuff together since the first movie, and they’ve always had such a great banter and wonderful chemistry with each other,” the actor stated.

Fans of the famous movie were very excited to see that chemistry again after it was announced that Keira’s character would make an appearance this time as well.

But Thwaites recalled that the specific scene in which she shows up wasn’t in the script from the very beginning, but was added 14 or 15 months after “principal photography.”

It is understandable that Elizabeth Swann was not included at first considering Knightly had stated before that she had no interest in acting in the pirate movie again. But something changed her mind.

No one really knows what it was, though! Either way, the fans of Pirates of the Caribbean are certainly excited.

Her scene may be the best in the whole movie for all fans of the franchise care.

Besides, it could better the chances for future installments to be produced.

Thwaites himself hinted at a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 by saying that he hopes there could be “a bit more material with Elizabeth Swann” in future films.

He also added that “there’s kind of a lot of possibility at the end of the movie. It feels like it will go somewhere.”

We really hope so! What do you think – should the Pirates franchise end here or you are already excited to watch the 6th installment?