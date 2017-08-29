Kehlani Comes Out As Lesbian

The 24-year-old R’n’B singer Kehlani allegedly came out on social media this weekend according to Media TakeOut. The site said that the Gangsta hitmaker is now officially a lesbian stating that she came out on social media and also revealed who her new GF is.
The site also shows a few pics featuring Kehlani and her alleged girlfriend. It’s not very clear who her new lover is but the site claims that the rumored new love birds ‘make an interesting couple – they basically look like twins.’
Honored to have been given this shirt yesterday, I knew instantly I would wear it on stage. It is most important we always acknowledge the indigenous culture and people of the land we step on to… the pain, the trauma… the never ending fight. SOME QUICK INFO: The assimilation policy was a policy of absorbing Aboriginal people into white society through the process of removing children from their families. The ultimate result of this policy was the destruction of Aboriginal society. The Aborigines Protection Board officially adopted this policy in 1951. From this time the Board substantially increased the already established practice of removing Aboriginal children with fair skin, referred to at the time as 'half-caste' or 'part Aboriginal', from their families. Children were placed in institutions where they could be 'trained' to take their place in white society. —- The symbolic meaning of the flag colours (as stated by Harold Thomas) is: Black – represents the Aboriginal people of Australia. Yellow circle – represents the Sun, the giver of life and protector. Red – represents the red earth, the red ochre used in ceremonies and Aboriginal peoples' spiritual relation to the land. Strength in your roots. Strength in your land. From one indigibae to others: I love you! Thanks Melbourne ✊🏼 FIRST NATION, STAND UP. (Feel free to fact check me if there's any misinformation!)
She has previously dated Kyrie Irving. It was confirmed that she was in a relationship with the former NBA point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers in January 2016.
The Canadian musician PartyNextDoor posted a pic of Kehlani’s hand on Instagram and insinuated that they were together.
This caused an uproar on Twitter, and lots of people posted hundreds of thousands of abusive tweets against Kehlani.
Irving took to the micro-blogging site to address the cheating rumors saying that he and Kehlani had broken up before the whole incident.
The negative media attention has lead Kehlani to attempt suicide. She took to social media to explain that she had not cheated on Irving.
BEFORE GOING ON STAGE I LEARNED OF THE CURRENT SITUATION SURROUNDING MARRIAGE EQUALITY IN AUSTRALIA. I encourage people that are enrolled to vote TO VOTE, and not to lose hope, because although it is discouraging, people have still enrolled to vote and even though it is a non compulsory vote, if the majority is a yes it will be hard for the government to say no. people are worried that the young generation will receive the postal vote and disregard it thinking it's unimportant or they may not know how to do a postal vote so it's hugely important you educate yourselves. YOUTH: remember strength is in numbers. The world runs on love. Make the right choice. THANK YOU BRISBANE. NEXT UP… SYDNEY!
She posted a picture of her in a hospital bed and wrote, ‘Today I wanted to leave this earth. Being completely selfish for once. Never thought I’d get to such a low point. But.. Don’t believe the blogs you read … No one was cheated on, and I’m not a bad person.’
‘Everyone is hurt, and everyone is in a place of misunderstanding. But as of today, I had no single wish to see tomorrow. But God saved me for a reason, and for that… I must be grateful… ‘Cuz I’m not in heaven right now for a reason… On that note… Bye Instagram,’ she concluded.
After she deleted all of her pics from her Instagram account, she shared a photo of PND and said that he saved her life after the suicide attempt. It was a bit weird, and fans also noted that he was the one who started all the cheating rumors.
