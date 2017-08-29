Kehlani Comes Out As Lesbian

The 24-year-old R’n’B singer Kehlani allegedly came out on social media this weekend according to Media TakeOut. The site said that the Gangsta hitmaker is now officially a lesbian stating that she came out on social media and also revealed who her new GF is.

The site also shows a few pics featuring Kehlani and her alleged girlfriend. It’s not very clear who her new lover is but the site claims that the rumored new love birds ‘make an interesting couple – they basically look like twins.’

She has previously dated Kyrie Irving. It was confirmed that she was in a relationship with the former NBA point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers in January 2016.

The Canadian musician PartyNextDoor posted a pic of Kehlani’s hand on Instagram and insinuated that they were together.

This caused an uproar on Twitter, and lots of people posted hundreds of thousands of abusive tweets against Kehlani.

Irving took to the micro-blogging site to address the cheating rumors saying that he and Kehlani had broken up before the whole incident.

The negative media attention has lead Kehlani to attempt suicide. She took to social media to explain that she had not cheated on Irving.

She posted a picture of her in a hospital bed and wrote, ‘Today I wanted to leave this earth. Being completely selfish for once. Never thought I’d get to such a low point. But.. Don’t believe the blogs you read … No one was cheated on, and I’m not a bad person.’

‘Everyone is hurt, and everyone is in a place of misunderstanding. But as of today, I had no single wish to see tomorrow. But God saved me for a reason, and for that… I must be grateful… ‘Cuz I’m not in heaven right now for a reason… On that note… Bye Instagram,’ she concluded.

Advertisement

After she deleted all of her pics from her Instagram account, she shared a photo of PND and said that he saved her life after the suicide attempt. It was a bit weird, and fans also noted that he was the one who started all the cheating rumors.