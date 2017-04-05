Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Ratings Continue To Drop Dramatically Amid Cancelation Fears!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ratings continue to drop to new lows despite momager Kris Jenner’s struggle to manipulate the scenes in order to create more drama on the show.

In fact, it looks like her plan actually backfired as the fakeness of the reality TV show is one of the main causes of the bad ratings.

The April 2 episode was all about Kim Kardashian’s struggle to become pregnant with her third child despite doctor’s warnings that it would put her life in danger. The episode dealt with her pelvic exam and gruesome uterus surgery meant to fix her problems but people still tuned out, more than ever!

The pregnancy-themed episode called “Kim’s Last-Ditch Effort” brought in only 1.16 million people.

“The show is getting less and less popular,” stated one insider. “This is really scary because Kris and Kim and everyone have done as much as they could to drum up publicity for the show.”

Indeed, it must be so terrifying for the reality TV stars to try all the tricks that usually attract audiences and for the situation to not only not improve but get worse after each episode.

Kris Jenner along with the rest of the clan are scared it’s the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians if ratings continue to drop.

The show used to get over 3 million people per episode but nowadays, the Kardashians did not manage to attract as many viewers even for the episode about Kim’s terrifying Paris robbery.

“That was the big episode,” the source claimed, adding that “Nothing else they’ve got could probably top that.”

So far, nothing topped it and they are out of ideas on how to raise the ratings again.

Do you think KUWK will get canceled soon?