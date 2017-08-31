Keanu Reeves And Winona Ryder Reunite For New Rom-Com ‘Destination Wedding’

Two iconic actors from the late 1980s and 90s are teaming up for the third time in an upcoming film from filmmaker Victor Levin. Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are set to topline the romantic comedy Destination Wedding, which recently wrapped production in central California.

Reeves and Ryder will play “two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests” who, despite their best efforts, develop a mutual attraction over the course of a weekend wedding event.

The two actors previously collaborated on the 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula and on Richard Linklater’s 2006 film, A Scanner Darkly, based on the sci-fi novel by acclaimed author Philip K. Dick.

Levin wrote and directed the new film, which will be his second feature film after 2014’s 5 to 7 starring the late Anton Yelchin.

Levin was the lead writer for several years on the sitcom Mad About You and went on to write for shows like Mad Men and Devious Maids.

He is currently an executive producer on the Starz series Survivor’s Remorse, where he has written and directed multiple episodes.

In addition to their ongoing big screen careers, both Ryder and Reeves are both currently making a splash on the small screen, courtesy of Netflix.

Reeves’ new Netflix original film, To the Bone, with actress Lily Collins, was a hit with critics when it arrived on the streaming platform last month.

Meanwhile, Ryder will return as worried mother Joyce Byers when the Netflix series Stranger Things debuts its second season on October 27.

Of course, Reeves had another hit in theaters earlier this year with John Wick: Chapter 2 and is set to appear in two more films, SPF-18 and Replicas, before the year ends. No release date has been announced for Destination Wedding, as it’s yet to be picked up by a major studio, but it’s a safe bet we won’t be seeing it on screen any earlier than 2018.