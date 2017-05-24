Kayla Nicole Catches Travis Kelce’s Heart Months After Maya Benberry Dropped It

Travis Kelce and the winner of the reality television show, Catching Kelce, ended their romance five months ago and it seems that a new woman now has they key to his heart.

The show was described as a sports version of ABC’s The Bachelor.

It began airing in August on E! with Kelce as the star player looking for love. In November, Maya Benberry won the fierce competition.

Two months later, Benberry bluntly announced that it was over between them. At the time, some fans were still hoping that they would get back together, but this never happened.

When the split was made official, Miss Benberry stated: “I made an announcement that me and Travis broke up, which we did. We are still good friends. There’s literally no love lost. If anything, I feel like right now the relationship is the best it is every been, because there’s no pressure, you know what I mean? So, he is focusing on football, I am focusing on my career and who knows what’s going to happen?”

favorite hello, hardest goodbye. 💕 #throwbacknothursday A post shared by iamkaylanicole (@iamkaylanicole) on May 22, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Well, this charming person was replaced by a lady named Kayla Nicole, who is an Internet personality.

It appears that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was able to find love outside of Missouri because it is claimed that Nicole is based in California.

And when you become a diamond you'll see why life had to pressure you. A post shared by iamkaylanicole (@iamkaylanicole) on May 12, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

She is also some kind of entrepreneur with a big focus on developing her brand via social media. She has a YouTube channel that was created in 2013, and through it, she has conducted a bunch of interviews.

Nicole has developed a strong following on Twitter and Instagram where she often pushes new products.

Modeling is a major part of her brand, and she has done some work for a few big companies.

Advertisement

Kelce opted to debut his new girlfriend on Instagram, and so far she has been busy winning the Web.