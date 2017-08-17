Katy Perry’s Tour Postponed Due To Production Problems – Opening Acts Revealed!

On Thursday, the superstar apologized to her many fans about postponing the Witness tour. According to Katy Perry’s official statement, the delay is a result of production issues that did not allow her to rehearse on her tour stage earlier than this week.

‘I will be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I’m proud to share with you. I am sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait,’ the artist added.

It has been confirmed that Katy’s first performance will now take place in Montreal, Canada on September 19.

Initially, it was set to start on September 7 in Columbus, Ohio.

Tickets for the new dates are available, and those who already purchased theirs can still use them, or they can also receive their money back.

It has been announced that Perry’s opening acts are Carly Rae Jepsen, Purity Ring, and Noah Cyrus.

Katy Perry has been doing a lot this year.

Not only is the singer gearing up for a world tour but she also released a new album, is set to host the MTV Video Music Awards and also act as a judge on the hit talent show American Idol.

In a recent interview, Perry admitted that she is very happy with the direction her career and life, in general, are going lately and we are not surprized – she’s been doing a fantastic job!

Are you excited for the star’s upcoming tour? Did the delay ruin your plans to go?