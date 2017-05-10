FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Katy Perry’s Close One Fear The Star Is On The Brink Of A Full-Blown Breakdown!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/10/2017
katy perrySource: vevo.com

Katy Perry has just announced that she is done with drinking! According to her worried friends, it was the best decision she could’ve taken!

Since her breakup from Orlando Bloom, the star had cut her hair off and even burst into tears during a live video, sparking speculations that she could be close to a breakdown.

“Katy hoped she would be married with kids by now, but she just ended another relationship with a cheating man,” one source close to the singer stated, adding that cutting her hair was similar to what Britney Spears infamously did.

Was it a cry for attention? – the friend seems to think so.

Besides, not even her career is doing very well, and the star is down because of the lukewarm response towards her new album “Bon Appétit.”

The lead track “Chained to the Rhythm,” peaked at No. 4 on Billboard which was really low for a Katy Perry song. It soon dropped to no. 50!

The album started at number 15 on iTunes but soon exited the top 200.

Even fans have been thrashing it in their reviews, giving it only 2.5 stars.

“Just days ago, she started crying during an Instagram live stream because radio stations weren’t playing it,” another source revealed.

“Then she was a laughingstock at the Met Gala when she turned up looking like a blood clot!”

Now, people are really worried about the star as her eyes seemed “vacant” on the night of the event.

Is she on the brink of a meltdown?

Just last month Katy revealed that she was in fact on the right track and that she even quit drinking.

Do you think Katy Perry is having a mental breakdown?

