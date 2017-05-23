Katy Perry’s Carpool Karaoke Targets Her Feud With Taylor Swift

In her Carpool Karaoke that aired on the Late Night Show Primetime Special, Katy Perry did not hold back. James Corden followed up a jam session to Swish Swish with a question about the so-called beef between her and Taylor Swift.

“There’s a situation,” Perry admitted. “Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it.”

If you’ve just landed on Planet Earth and you still haven’t got a clue on what this is all about we’ll get you up to date.

The two of them have been publicly feuding for a few years but without really calling each other’s names.

They haven’t even unfollowed each other on social media. There are plenty of voices that said that Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood song referred to Katy Perry and it also appears that Swish Swish is Perry’s response to her.

She hasn’t directly confirmed the fact that the song is about her feud with Taylor, Perry had plenty of things to state about the feud in general.

“I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me,” she tells Corden in the video, and he tries to confirm that there was a phone call.

“I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble,” Perry said.

“It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!”

She continued saying that she wants all the “BS” to be over with and she explained her opinion on cause and effect.

She believes that if you do something, there will always be a reaction to what you did.

She also expressed her personal option that women should stick together and not divided because this is the only way they would be able to save the world. Perry agreed that if she were to get a text from Taylor in which she would say that “the beef is off the grill,” (to use the term that Corden himself used to refer to their feud) then she would do the same.