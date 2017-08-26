Katy Perry Won’t Be Catching Any Shade On New Taylor Swift Album

Is the feud between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift nearing an end. It could just be that Swift was focused on a whole new set of enemies while writing her new album titled Reputation. That’s because there have been reports that Taylor doesn’t take any shots at her rival despite any lingering bad blood.

According to a source, the feud might officially be squashed on Sunday when Katy Perry hosts the MTV VMAs. With a new album coming out on November 10, Taylor is expected to be there.

There has been speculation that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift might be planning a big VMA surprise for their fans. Is it possible that the feuding pop stars might get on stage together and make nice in front of everyone watching?

🚨@WMAG SEPTEMBER ISSUE🚨 📸: @stevenkleinstudio 👗: @edward_enninful 💄: #yadim 💇🏼: @shayashual A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

It seems that ending the feud with the Swish Swish singer would be the smartest thing for Swift right now. After all, she just opened up a can of worms with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, which certainly will need her full attention.

There’s also the fact that Katy and Taylor used to be friends. Back in the day, the singers used to attend each others’ events and even tweeted to and about each other on a regular basis.

That was before Taylor Swift broke up with John Mayer and then wrote a song about him called Dear John. The song made it onto Swift’s 2010 album titled Speak Now.

In 2012, Katy started dating John Mayer despite her friendship with Taylor Swift. We all know that dating your friend’s ex-boyfriend is a huge no-no and may have set the stage for Swift’s next move.

As many fans already know, Katy Perry was already on her California Dreams world tour when three of her dancers abruptly quit. She found out that they left her tour right in the middle in order to join Taylor Swift on the road instead.

That’s enough to make a performer really lose her mind but Katy focused on revenge instead. So when it was time to take her Prism tour on the road, Katy offered positions to a few dancers that were traveling with Taylor and offered them spots on her tour instead.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

It wasn’t long after that Taylor dropped Bad Blood and it was pretty clear who she was singing about. In 2014, Swift made it crystal clear during an interview with Rolling Stone when she explained that the song was about a music artist.

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” Taylor revealed. “She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'”

Although Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have never come right out and talked about their feud openly or named the other by name, both have sung about their clash. Taylor did reveal that the falling out had nothing to do with a guy but that her rival did something really, really bad.

Taylor did end up revealing that the whole feud was about another artist who tried to hire out dancers who were already on her own tour in the Rolling Stone interview. That made it clear as day that the rivalry and the subject of Bad Blood was Katy Perry.

Advertisement

With Perry hosting the upcoming 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, it’s pretty clear that Taylor will cross paths with her rival. When it happens, a lot of people will be watching to see if sparks fly or if the ladies patch up their beef.