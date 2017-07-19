Katy Perry Wants To Be Taylor Swift’s BFF Again Despite Years-Long Feud

Katy Perry is insisting that her bad blood with Taylor Swift is over! During a new interview broadcasted today, the star opened up about their famous feud, and tried to make it seem like it was nothing!

‘I love her, I always have. We have had our differences, but I just continue to say, ‘God bless her on her journey,’’ Katy Perry said on July 19.

The two singers’ years-long fight resurfaced earlier this year when Katy released her single Swish Swish.

Fans soon started speculating that the song was about Taylor Swift.

Swish Swish, which was supposedly Perry’s response to Swift’s hit Bad Blood, features a few insults, including, ‘Your game is tired / You should retire / You’re ’bout as cute as an old coupon, expired.’

Perry opened up about the feud before as well, during James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment saying that Taylor started it and it’s time for her to end it.

But what shocked the fans the most was the fact that Katy said she forgave her rival and even apologized during an interview with Arianna Huffington last month.

‘I forgive her, and I am sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. … I love her, and I want the best for her,’ Perry said, adding that they should stop the war and instead come together as strong, supporting women and be role models for many girls out there.

Taylor is yet to release an official statement on her current relationship with Katy.

However, a source close to the pop star claimed Swift is sick of the drama.

Do you think Katy Perry and Taylor Swift can forgive and forget and rekindle their friendship?