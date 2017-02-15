Katy Perry Throws Shade At Britney Spears’ Famous Head-Shaving Breakdown!

Katy Perry did something that nobody expected! The diva dissed Britney Spears‘ “public breakdown” and infamous head-shaving incident on the Grammy’s red carpet!

Now, Britney cannot just take the shade without retaliating and according to sources close to the pop princess, “She thinks Katy is pathetic.”

“The fact that Katy came for Britney not once, but twice, just says a lot about Katy,” said the pall.

As Spears fans may remember, Perry, slammed product placement for music videos in 2011, immediately after her competitor endorsed Sony, Make Up Forever cosmetics, and Plentyoffish.com in her clip for Hold It Against Me.

Now, as the “Roar” singer’s team attempts some serious damage control, the real reason why this new, nasty celebrity battle started was revealed!!

As it turns out, after Katy Perry and her on again, off again boyfriend Orlando Bloom got into a major fight, mutual friends overheard Britney Spears saying that she was against the relationship and that she did not support the pair at all.

Of course, the mutual friends relayed Britney’s words to Perry and she decided to take revenge by saying those harsh things about Britney’s past breakdown at the Grammy Awards.

Despite the fact that she was quite shocked by Perry’s remark, Spears plans to take the high road, friends claimed: “Britney does not want to stoop to her level.”

Instead of retaliating even more, she decided to be passive aggressive and posted a Bible verse on Instagram.

“Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart,” she wrote.

Katy Perry did not appreciate the subtle shade and she posted:

[email protected] do it w/style & grace…Not so in ur face like some. U hv to get creative w/it. Some artists don’t care tho, & u can tell.”