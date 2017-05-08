Katy Perry Taylor Swift Still Feuding? Here’s What Katy Has To Say About That!

Are Katy Perry and Taylor Swift still fighting? In a new interview about Katy’s upcoming album, the singer revealed that no tracks on her album reference her drama with Swift.

In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Katy addressed rumors that some of her new songs may have something to do with her on-and-off beef with Taylor.

She said, “I think my new album is a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person. One thing to note is: you can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person, and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that.”

She went on to say when women unite; the world will become a much better place for everyone.

Katy seemed a bit bothered by the question, adding several times that the record is not about anyone else.

The new record is “not even about her.”

She said it’s about healing, vulnerability, and empowerment.

According to the artist, she wrote 40 songs in total for the album but shortened it to 15 including her latest songs, “Chained To The Rhythm,” and “Bon Appetit.”

Katy Perry is no longer a 20-year-old pop star. She is now in her 30’s, and she thinks the album reflects that progression her life.

She has healed issues with her family and is completely sober.

The singer is taking it one day at a time.

Katy concluded the interview by saying the development has been truly a great thing. She is coming to terms with who she is as a person and embracing the individual she truly is.