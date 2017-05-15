Katy Perry Takes Her Mom To The Museum Of Ice Cream For Mother’s Day

We know that everybody loves sweets, but has the Museum of Ice Cream become a magnet for celebrities? Days after Kim and Kourtney Kardashian brought their kids to the Los Angeles location, Katy Perry stepped out on Sunday with her mom, Mary Hudson, to the same place to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The 32-year-old pop star wore a head-to-toe pink ensemble, while Hudson opted for a purple shirt, floral-patterned over-shirt, black pants and matching shoes.

Just like a child, Katy submerged herself in sprinkles and captioned the moment on Instagram. The “I Kissed a Girl” singer joked around and wrote that she would probably need to see a doctor afterward and have sprinkles pulled out of her ear holes. Gotta love Katy!

Might have to go to the dr tomorrow and have sprinkles pulled out of my ear holes. Will update you tomorrow [email protected] #extra A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 15, 2017 at 1:12am PDT

As for a pure coincidence, Gwyneth Paltrow also showed up at the Museum of Ice Cream, with ex-husband Chris Martin and their kids Moses, and Apple, who was celebrating her 13th birthday.

The actress posted a picture on social media, saying that it was the best mother’s day ever and they had lots of fun. Surrounded by ice cream, who wouldn’t?

Katy Perry recently announced her brand-new album titled Witness, her first album since 2013’s Prism, to be more specific, and it will be available starting June 9.

In order to surprise her fans, Katy recently released her upcoming North American Witness Tour dates, starting Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and concluding Feb. 5 in Vancouver.

The singer also talked about her new compilation earlier this month, revealing that her project is really quite a brave step forward. She added that “sonically, it’s fun and dance-y and dark and light” and it’s actually a big change in her singing career.