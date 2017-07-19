Katy Perry Swears She Has Always Loved Taylor Swift

This is a bit weird because after three years of serious feuding with Taylor, now Katy Perry says that she has always felt love for her. Check out the pretty confusing details from the new interview.

Katy and Taylor have been going toe to toe in a savage feud for three years now.

The two ladies have accused one another that they are trying to wreck each other’s careers and they sent epic shade through some serious diss tracks.

Katy has now decided that the war has come to an end and no it is time for peace. She claims that she has always had warm and fuzzy feelings for Taylor.

While she appeared on the Today show on July 19, Katy told host Richard Wilkins that she’s past the feud, but has really never harbored any ill will toward Tay.

🎶🔹🇦🇺I'm blue da ba dee da ba daa🇦🇺🔹🎶 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

‘Yeah, I mean I love her, I always have and we’ve had our differences, but I just continue to say ‘God bless her’ on her journey,’ Katy said.

Katy has been addressing her feud with the Shake It Off! singer very much recently and she revealed that she seriously wants it over and done with.

During an interview she said that she is ready to let go:

‘I am ready to let it go!’ she told Thrive Global Podcast‘s Arianna Huffington before singing the legendary Disney track.

‘I forgive, I forgive, I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her.’

Thanks Houston 💋 And @versace_official for making this outfit situation 💕💕💕 @gettyentertainment A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:55pm PST

Back in May Katy was dissing Taylor big time and she also said to James Corden during her Carpool Karaoke session he following:

‘I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me. I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!’