Katy Perry Steals Miley Cyrus Hairdo, Gives Credit To Michelle Williams

Miley Cyrus, is that you?

Katy Perry has cut her hair, shaved the two sides, and now looks exactly like Cyrus circa 2013.

Perry debuted her new blonde pixie cut just hours after she confirmed that after one year of dating it was over with Orlando Bloom.

Thursday night, Miss Perry took to Instagram, she shared several videos where she documented the entire process that led to her new surprise hairdo.

The first clip opened with the 32-year-old entertainer sitting with hairstylist Chris McMillan, the man behind Cyrus’ edgy haircut, and telling her millions of followers that she was nervous about the big chop.

In the second video, as Perry’s adorable dog jumps around and big chunks of blonde hair can be seen falling on the ground.

At some point, Perry and McMillan have a lengthy exchange as to why she took so long to change her hairstyle.

Perry revealed: “I wasn’t ready until now for the big chop.”

McMillan replied by: “I love it, are you kidding? I’ve been wanting to do this ever since the day I met you, do you remember?”

Perry shared: “I remember, I wasn’t ready.”

The artist worked with Justin Anderson and Melinda Miller-Rider for her extra platinum sheen – the same people who did Miley Cyrus‘ color.

Anderson said: “Katy had a specific color in mind that she wanted, and I did my best to take her there. The super blonde color works really well with her skin tone.”

Perry and Bloom recently ended their romance after one year of dating. They issued a statement that read: “we taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

On Twitter, she was asked if she is angry over the split – rumor has it Bloom cheated on her.

She replied by: “How bout a new way of thinking for 2017. U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”

Perry also claimed on social media that she was inspired by talented Michelle Williams’ short hairdo, but no one believes her because the result is Cyrus’ 2013 hairdo plain and simple.