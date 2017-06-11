Katy Perry Spills The Beans Regarding Which Of Her Ex’s Was The Best!

Orlando Bloom and John Mayer came up short! On Katy Perry’s Youtube live-stream with James Corden, the songstress opened up about her ex-lovers and ranked them from best to worst.

During a truth or dare-esque game, they asked each other revealing questions regarding their personal lives.

James just couldn’t help himself and had to ask the famous singer what the deal was regarding her past relationships.

According to Perry, Diplo, who she dated for several months in 2014, came in first.

John Mayer came in second, and Orlando Bloom finished last.

Sorry guys, maybe next time?

As CI readers know, Katy dated John for three years until late 2015 while she dated Bloom for ten months until earlier this year.

However, despite favoring Diplo over the other guys, the star said, “they’re all amazing lovers,” and she doesn’t regret hooking up with any of them.

And as for the one who got away, the star said Josh Groban is the man that left her life a little too soon.

She said, “we might have skated on the line of dating.”

When talking to Corden, she revealed, “people are like, who’s the one who got away? That’s Groban. He’s one of my good friends. I love him so much. He’s the best.”

During their exciting game, Perry asked Corden if he had ever texted another person naked photos of himself and he said he never has.

He joked that it would be “underwhelming.”

The host said, “If I had Bloom’s body, I would never be clothed,” when referencing her and the actor’s famous photos from their trip to Italy in 2016. The photo showed the man paddling naked behind the singer on a paddleboard.